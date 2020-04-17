Metro News

Man Cooks Stew With Frog Meat; Shares Photos

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian man, Baptist Amah from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has gotten many talking with a post e made on Facebook.

The young man shared photos of frogs he used to make stew.

According to him, frog meat “cures impotence in men”.

Read Also: Davido Reacts As Nigerian Man Names Son After Him (Photo)

Read his post and see more photos below:

”Good Evening Friends

A N O T H E R P R I M I T I V E P O S T
Today I decided to come up with something special

”This is a Poached Frog. I caught it from my Poached Frog Pond. This particular specie is edible .

”Our Great Grand Fathers ate this and nothing happened to them rather they lived long………!

”So friends do come around to have a taste of this meat. I promise you wont regret eating it.

”Please come and join me Poached Frog meat with Rice and Stew
10 IMPORTANT OF POACHED FROG MEAT(NTIKUN)

”1)Treating Impotence in men

”2)Overcoming Heart Damage

”3)Overcoming stroke damage

”4)Good for diabetes patients

”5)Animal protein sources

”6)overcoming cancer

”7)Heal injuries quickly

”8)Prevent Bronchitis

”9)prevent Asthma

”10)As Antibiotic

”# LifeofAPrimitiveMan

”# watersidechef

”# ikotabasiboy.”

