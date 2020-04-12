Man Lures 8-Year-Old Girl With Biscuits, Defiles Her

The Lagos state police command has arrested a 28-year-old man named Adeyayo Razak for allegedly having canal of an 8-year-old girl whom he lured into his room with biscuit.

Confirming the incident, Bala Elkana, the Lagos state police spokesman said the suspect has since been arrested and would soon be charged to court.

He said:

“The father left the girl with her two brothers ages 10 and 12 as their parents are separated and living apart.

“On inquiry, she told her father that on 31/03/2020, one Adetayo Razaq ‘m’ 28 years old of Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu gave her biscuits and took her to his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The survivor is taken to hospital for treatment and forensic examination. The suspect, a tiller and father of two, has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution,” he said.