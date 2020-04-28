Man Seeks Sophia Momodu’s Attention With N150k Credit Alert (Photo)

Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu has revealed how she received N150k credit alert from an unidentified male admirer who simply wanted to strike a conversation with her.

Momodu took to social media to show off the credit alert and she noted that no guy has ever done that just to talk to her but she likes it.

The man sent his phone number in the credit alert description which was blurred and he told the single mom of one to text him if she wants to.

See screenshot below: