Manchester City Coach, Guardiola’s Mom Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died aged 82 in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

Recall that some days ago, the Manchester City manager donated 1m euros (£920,000) to help fight the outbreak.

The club posted a tweet which read: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”