Marry Me Now Before My Bride Price Shoots Up – Tiwa Savage

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to toot her own horn.

According to the single mom of one, she is just not a pretty face, but a pretty face that can cook well.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Parties With American Rapper Diddy On Instagram Live (Video)

Sharing a video online showing her prepare pie, Tiwa captioned the video;

I ain’t just a pretty face. Damn I just did that. Marry me now o cause my bride price is going up.

”Music: #LetThemKnow @youngjonn ft @tiwasavage and @joeboyofficial out on the 23rd
Shout out my video director/editor @traficbabz 🤣 @mekkamillions you get NO credit e get why.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Ip1CGBYCS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

