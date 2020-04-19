Marry Me Now Before My Bride Price Shoots Up – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to toot her own horn.

According to the single mom of one, she is just not a pretty face, but a pretty face that can cook well.

Sharing a video online showing her prepare pie, Tiwa captioned the video;

I ain’t just a pretty face. Damn I just did that. Marry me now o cause my bride price is going up.



”Music: #LetThemKnow @youngjonn ft @tiwasavage and @joeboyofficial out on the 23rd

Shout out my video director/editor @traficbabz 🤣 @mekkamillions you get NO credit e get why.”

