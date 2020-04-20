Marrying Someone Who Will Disgrace Me On Social Media After Break-Up Is A Mistake: Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her official social media page to say a prayer for herself that in all the mistake she would make in future, may she never marry someone who would disgrace her on social media.

Read Also: Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates 990K Followers On Instagram

According to the screen diva, the same social media where they once flaunted their love would not be where they would also sample their disgrace.

She said:

“In all the mistakes I will make in future,may I NBS never make the mistake of marrying Someone who will come and disgrace me on Social media after a break up🙏🏻 WTF happens to moving on in silence? Twue….

“This Same social media you Do all em lovey lovey,relationships Goals,you still come here to say ill things about same person? What a Wawu…Nna Ehn God forbid ooo🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ Move on in peace and Shut the Fuck up it’s very simple✌️#unstoppable #ogoagbaye