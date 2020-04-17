Masari Orders Suspension Of Congregational Prayers, Bans Ramadan Lectures In Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan lectures in the State.

This decision is coming almost a week after the State Government lifted restrictions on religious gatherings in the State.

Also Read: National Lottery Trust Fund Hands Over New Isolation Centre In Daura To Katsina Govt

Masari also ordered the lockdown of Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state from 7am on Friday.

He explained that the directive was necessary following a report from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that a coronavirus case was confirmed in Dutsin-Ma town.