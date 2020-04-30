May We Be At The Right Places At The Right Time – Funke Akindele-Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly referred to as Jenifa has penned a short prayer for all of her followers on Instagram.

The mom of two who was arrested a few weeks back for defying the Lagos state Lockdown order by hosting a party prayed about being in the right place at the right time.

The 42-year-old shared a stunning new photo of herself on IG with the caption; “Ori mi gbe mi debi ire!!! May we be at the right place at the right time! AMEN!! “#maythelordhealourland“