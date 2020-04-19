Mayorkun Speaks On Possibilities Of Lockdown Extending To December

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW favourites, Mayorkun has shared that the lockdown, as it appears, may last till December.

In a video he shared on his Snapchat, the singer pointed out Nigerians need to prepare as the lockdown may move on further.

The singer was seen with a new look as he took to styling his hair differently as he appeared in the video.

Mayorkun in his Snapchat video said: “All of us better get sense because this lockdown fit last enter December.”

Watch The Video Here: