Mc Oluomo’s Mother Dies At 87

The Lagos state chairman of the National Road Transport Worker(NURTW), Musuliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo has lost his mother, Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo at the age of 87.

This was made known by his media and publicity team on Thursday.

Read Also: MC Oluomo Reveals How NURTW Is Preventing Coronavirus At Parks

The team also asked the general public to stay away from coming to pay condolence visits to the popular figure as a result of the ban on large gathering.

“We appreciate and understand that there are so many people who would have loved to pay their last respect to our late Mother Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo but will be unable to do so due to the present ban on large gatherings.

“Please no visitation is allowed, for now, phone call or text messages will be appreciated. Thanks for your understanding and Cooperation”.