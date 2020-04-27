Media Personality, Lolo Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Media personality Omotunde Adebowale AKA Lolo 1 is today celebrating her 43rd birthday.

The OAP/actress took to her IG page to share the story surrounding her birth revealing that her mom took 9-years after birthing her sister, to have her, in hopes that she will bear a male child.

Read Also: Uche Maduagwu encourages Lolo 1, says she is as beautiful as Cee-C

The OAP went on to say she is grateful that her mom did not die when she heard she had another female child.

”It’s my birthday today, I am here and well.



”My mother had me 9years after my big sister she thought the 9 years delay will change her luck and she will eventually have a boy…but alas



”She bore this very chubby, black beautiful baby girl. I am thankful she didn’t die of the high blood pressure of the knowledge of her 4th baby girl.



”Fast forward to 43 years after…she couldn’t be prouder of the gift she was handed by God.

I am grateful LORD that you have kept me despite alll life handed me



”’This is your black, beautiful baby girl saying Thank you ……chapter 43 fully loaded”