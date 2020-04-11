National News

Medicines From China Will Be Certified By NAFDAC Before Use: Minister

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal Government has revealed that medicines brought in from China are going to undergo scrutiny the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before being used.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this known during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday.

Ehanire revealed that the medicines brought into the country as gifts by the Chinese government to further strengthen the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), will be first cleared by NAFDAC.

He explained that the purpose of the medical team from China coming into the country is to provide technical support for the nation’s healthcare workers, especially on the tactics and strategies they used to reduce the cases of coronavirus in their country.

