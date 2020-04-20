Mercy Eke Distributes Food On Streets Of Lagos (Video)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

Popular reality TV star and winner of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke has gone against all odds to give help to people on the streets.

In a video obtained from the Internet, the TV star was seen among a crowd of people as she distributed food to people with her team.

Mercy could be heard giving the instruction while some members of her team did the distribution.

READ ALSO – ‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Tells Mercy Eke (Video)

From the video shared, Mercy and her team were seen without any face mask or gloves.

Watch The Video Here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here