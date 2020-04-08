Entertainment

Mercy, Ike‘s Love Story Set To Air On DSTV (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Chinese Medical Team Arrives In Nigeria

A 15-man medical delegation from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Recall that the Minister of...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

FG Reduces 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the global economic realities necessitated by the Coronavirus outbreak,  the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Provides Update On Delta’s Index Case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.Recall that...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Cases

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to keep in check the spread of coronavirus in the country.Prime Minister...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1Bn Pledge To Fight COVID-19

The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

DSTV Nigeria has announced they will soon start airing a new reality TV show featuring BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke and her love interest, Ike Onyema.

Information Nigeria recalls Eke told her fans to get ready as she is set to blow their minds.

Well, DSTV Nigeria took to their official Instagram page to share a teaser of how the couple’s relationship has been so far, following their exit from the Big Brother Naija House.

The video was captioned;

”If you thought the MERCY & IKE love story was gone with the wind, think again!
We know how it started…
But where are they now?
Where is Ike Ego & our Queen of Highlight’s ship headed??
_
Set those reminders!
26 April | AM Showcase(ch.151) | 6:30pm
cc @official_mercyeke @iam_ikeonyema”

Read Also: Nollywood Actor Tells Daddy Freeze To Borrow Wisdom From Mercy

Watch the video below:

 

Previous articleFani-Kayode Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Outbreak At Accountant-General’s Office
Next articleChinese Medical Team Arrives In Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Queen Of Highlights Is Set To Blow Your Minds’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
2019 Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has urged her fans to get ready as she is set to ‘blow...
Read more

Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, Who Played Boniface In Village Headmaster, Dies

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as one of its members, Ukwak Asuquo has passed away.The thespian was quite...
Read more

Burna Boy Reacts To Accountant General’s Office Fire Outbreak, Funke Akindele’s Arrest (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram page to make jest of Nigerians as he stated that they deserve everything happening...
Read more

Rapper Olamide Laments About Coronavirus (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to lament about the ravaging coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.Information Nigeria recalls the rapper...
Read more
- Advertisement -