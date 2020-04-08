Mercy, Ike‘s Love Story Set To Air On DSTV (Video)

DSTV Nigeria has announced they will soon start airing a new reality TV show featuring BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke and her love interest, Ike Onyema.

Information Nigeria recalls Eke told her fans to get ready as she is set to blow their minds.

Well, DSTV Nigeria took to their official Instagram page to share a teaser of how the couple’s relationship has been so far, following their exit from the Big Brother Naija House.

The video was captioned;

”If you thought the MERCY & IKE love story was gone with the wind, think again!

We know how it started…

But where are they now?

Where is Ike Ego & our Queen of Highlight’s ship headed??

_

Set those reminders!

26 April | AM Showcase(ch.151) | 6:30pm

cc @official_mercyeke @iam_ikeonyema”

Watch the video below: