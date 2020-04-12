Mide Martins Releases New Photos As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Mide Martins is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself.

Sharing a particular photo, Mide penned a sweet message alongside which read thus;

Read Also: Mide Martins Reacts As Hubby, Afeez Owo Places His Head On Mercy Aigbe’s Chest

”Happy Birthday To A Beautiful Queen Elizabeth Olumide Martins. I Am Very Proud Of My Humble Self… Continue. Flourishing Babygirl… The Lord GatMy Back Always.”

In another photo, she wrote;

”Happy Birthday In Advance To Me Thank You, Lord For Another April 12

”Thank You For Another Sufficient Grace. I Wish Myself Everything That Gladdens My Heart… Thank You, Everyone ”