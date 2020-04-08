National News

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1Bn Pledge To Fight COVID-19

By Olayemi Oladotun

Coronavirus

The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector coalition against COVID-19.

Recall that on Tuesday, it was reported that energy magnate and billionaire, Femi Otedola called out people and companies who are yet to redeem their pledges to the fight against Coronavirus, which included; Lafarge Cement, MTN and Mike Adenuga foundation.

Also Read: COVID-19: Otedola Calls Out Those Yet To Redeem Their Pledges

In a follow-up development, Otedola took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the amount pledged has been redeemed by the telecommunications industry entrepreneur.

See his tweet below:

