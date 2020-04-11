Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo over a month since he left Turkish club Trabzonspor over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel, 32, left Turkish club Trabzonspor by mutual consent in February after declaring that he did not feel comfortable playing during the COVID-19 pandemic while people were getting infected and dying all over the world and it hasn’t taken long for him to start getting new offers

Mikel is now in regular contact with Botafogo boss Ricardo Rotenberg and hopes to iron out a deal when the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

Mikel speaking to ESPN about Botafago’s interest in signing him, said: “Yes there has been interest and yes there has been negotiations.

“But I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet.”