Military Jets Destroy Compound Housing Boko Haram Leaders in Borno

The Nigerian army has announced that compounds housing the dreaded Boko haram sect was bombed during an airstrike on Wednesday.

This was made known via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army.

“ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA DESTROYS COMPOUNDS HOUSING BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS THROUGH ITS AIR TASK FORCE OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE AT BULAWA IN BORNO STATE

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed.

“Structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds. Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”