Millions Of Nigerians Go To Bed Without Food: Samklef Laments

Popular music producer, Samklef has taken to his official Twitter handle to lament the plights of the average Nigerians.
According to the popular producer and entertainer, millions of Nigerians go to bed without food and also without a promised tomorrow.
He added that some are sick and can not even afford to buy medications.
He wrote, Millions of Nigeria go to bed without food and don’t know if they will wake up to see 2mr. Some are sick and can’t afford to buy medication. Some are already dying.
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) April 30, 2020
more than 2 billion people go to bed without food worldwide, sometimes i wonder how some people that are worth billions of dollars sleep at night knowing this, although i know that some do help while most of them just keep taking from the society.