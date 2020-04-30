Millions Of Nigerians Go To Bed Without Food: Samklef Laments

Popular music producer, Samklef has taken to his official Twitter handle to lament the plights of the average Nigerians.

He wrote, Millions of Nigeria go to bed without food and don’t know if they will wake up to see 2mr. Some are sick and can’t afford to buy medication. Some are already dying.