Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded from the Osun isolation centre has returned.

Information Nigeria recalls the government of Osun denied reports claiming six persons escaped from one of the Isolation Centres and said it was only one person.

The Ivory Coast returnee reportedly escaped from the facility situated in Ejigbo after she was allegedly instigated by some individuals that they were being manipulated by the state government.

Giving an update on the situation, Egbemode said that the state government was still in the process of tracing individuals the coronavirus patient might have come in contact with.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Former DG Of Nigeria Law School Dies In UK

The Commissioner also noted that security within and around the centre has been strengthened and she gave her words that the government would continue to improve measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

