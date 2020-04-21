Mob Descends On Father For Defiling 9-Year-Old Daughter

An angry mob descended mercilessly on a man in Otukpo town in Benue State for allegedly confessing to have been sleeping with his nine-year-old daughter.

According to the report, the man, identified simply as Ochapa, had sexual intercourse with his daughter several times before he was caught.

Ochapa, a resident of Makurdi Street in Otukpo, confessed openly after he was caught but some witnesses said it was while he was being beaten that he admitted to committing incest with the minor.

Daily Trust reports that a witness said that the police hadn’t arrived on time, the man already beaten to a pulp, could have been set ablaze by the angry mob.

Read Also: El-Rufai’s Son Apologizes For Rape, Tribalism Tweet (Photo)

Police spokesperson in Benue state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying that information surrounding the indecent act was still sketchy at the time of sending this report.

Anene said the police in Otukpo arrived on time to rescue the suspect from the mob who accused him of sleeping with his daughter, stressing, however, that they were yet to get full details of the incident. “Right now, he (man) is in Otukpo police custody,” Anene said.