Mompha Acquires Rolls-Royce Wraight Eagle (Video)

Dubai-based Nigeria big boy and Bureau De Change operator, Mompha took to his social media space to flaunt his new Rolls-Royce Wraight Eagle.

The luxurious automobile is said to have cost him millions of Naira as it has just 50 limited edition worldwide.

Sharing a video of his latest feat, the Dubai based Nigerian big boy bragged about being the first African to acquire one in Nigeria and Dubai with some messages to critics on social media.

Mompha noted he has hurt their feelings with his new ‘baby’.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Surprises Female Fan With Brand New Airpods

See his full post below: