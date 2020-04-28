Mother Abandons Son To Evade Arrest For Violating Lockdown Directive (Video)

A woman reportedly abandoned her son while fleeing to evade arrest for violating the lockdown directive in Benin, Edo State’s Capital.

The young boy, identified as Destiny was interviewed by an ITV correspondent, and he said that “his mother had gone home“.

When asked for his home address, he revealed that he lives around “Total“.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t provide the full name of his mother and father as all he could respond was “Mama Destiny and Papa Destiny”.

Watch the video of the young boy‘s interview below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_hUV6YjUXf/?igshid=gj6xyogsmxcg