‘Mothers Are Trying’ – Davido Says While Taking Care Of His Son (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, took to social media to appreciate a mother’s importance in the family.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer tested negative for the novel coronavirus and he confirmed his fiancée, Chioma Avril has contracted the disease but she isn’t showing any symptoms.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the ‘Blow My Mind’ singer shared a photo of himself holding his son, Ifeanyi.

However, he looked like he hasn’t been getting enough sleep as he has been taking care of his son without the help of his fiancée.

The singer captioned the photo;

“Mothers dey try ooo see my eyes lmao. #waitingformummytocomeback.”



Read Also: Peter Okoye, Children Participate In The Stay-At-Home Challenge

See the post below:

