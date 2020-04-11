Entertainment

Mr Eazi Speaks On His Career With Tacha In IG Live (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Popular singer, Mr. Eazi, has shared his early career history with reality TV star Tacha in an Instagram Live session.

The two went live together and talked about a lot of things as Eazi spent a while telling Tacha how he started out music.

According to Eazi, he started his career in 2016 and it has been a series of ups and downs.

READ ALSO – ‘May Your Light Keep Shining’ – Mr Eazi Celebrates Girlfriend On Her Birthday

The two were seen bantering on Instagram as they shared drinks together from different locations.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

his success story

A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on

