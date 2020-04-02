Mr Macaroni Remembers Don Jazzy’s Kindness After 8 Years (Photo)

Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has taken a moment to remember a random act of kindness Don Jazzy showed to him eight years ago.

The comedian took to Twitter to share how he got to contact the ace music producer and how he requested some money for a project which he was granted.

Mr Macaroni also pointed out that he had always wanted to share the story as he explains that now is the right time.

The comedian, however, pointed out that he used the money for a totally different thing as he went further to thank Don Jazzy.

See His Post Here: