Entertainment

Mrs Nigeria Universe, Emelda Recounts Near-Death Experience (Photos)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Air France Evacuates 399 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic, The Nation...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Germany Airlifts 222 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

A total of 222 German nationals and nationals of other European citizens were airlifted out of Nigeria on Thursday,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Apologises For Begging For Ventilators

The federal government of Nigeria has described as regrettable the post wherein it begged for ventilators from American billionaire,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Germany Pledges €5.5M To Nigeria Humanitarian Fund

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, says the Office for the Coordination...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Chelsea Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi Discharged After Testing Negative

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken out about his experience of coronavirus as he recovers from the deadly virus.Hudson-Odoi...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Mrs Nigeria Universe, Emelda took to Instagram to recount how she would have lost her life after her generator broke down and caught fire.

Mrs Nigerian Universe, Lady Emelda
Mrs Nigerian Universe, Lady Emelda

The beauty queen shared photos of her generator with the caption;

“NIGERIA I hail thee,
LAGOS state, I hail thee ooo,
EKEDC come and see.
—————————————————————- Generator completely burnt because ,NO LIGHT!
Generator is overworked, because we are preserving perishable items that were stocked for this period.
It’s crazy how a country like Nigeria cannot generate enough power for her citizens neither can they find a way to compensate us this “Lockdown” period.
Just 3 states are on complete lock down, yet the welfare and sanity of the people don’t matter to you guys in power. ————————————————————————
This is exactly what @adaameh was frantically talking about yesterday on @instablog9ja
One day this wickedness would end and all you underserving leaders would exist no more. ——————————————————————
I thank God for preserving our lives and house (where would we have been this period?).
It could have been worse, as we were indoor, didn’t know the entire street has been filled with smoke coming from our house.”

Read Also: Kunle Afolayan Shares Clip From Upcoming Movie, ‘Citation’

See the photos below:

Photo of the generator
Photo of the generator

Photo of the generator
Photo of the generator

Previous articleCOVID-19: Air France Evacuates 399 Nationals Out Of Nigeria
Next articleFew Months To The End Of Housemanship, Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Lassa Fever
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Bill Gates Is The Real Enemy – Actress Susan Peters

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Nollywood atress Susan Peters has sparked a huge controversy about the emergence of Coronavirus as a global phenomenon.The Nollywood actress pointed accusing fingers at...
Read more

Peter Okoye, Children Participate In The Stay-At-Home Challenge

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page to share a video of his children participating in the #stayathome challenge.This comes after...
Read more

Bambam Releases Pregnancy Photos; Narrates Her Journey Into Motherhood

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Reality Tv star, Bankole Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, also known as Bambam, has taken to her Instagram page to share some photos from her maternity shoot.Information Nigeria...
Read more

Kunle Afolayan Shares Clip From Upcoming Movie, ‘Citation’

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Film producer, Kunle Afolayan has shared a teaser for his new movie dubbed ‘Citation’ which features Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi.In the teaser he shared...
Read more
- Advertisement -