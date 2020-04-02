Mrs Nigeria Universe, Emelda Recounts Near-Death Experience (Photos)

Mrs Nigeria Universe, Emelda took to Instagram to recount how she would have lost her life after her generator broke down and caught fire.

The beauty queen shared photos of her generator with the caption;

“NIGERIA I hail thee,

LAGOS state, I hail thee ooo,

EKEDC come and see.

—————————————————————- Generator completely burnt because ,NO LIGHT!

Generator is overworked, because we are preserving perishable items that were stocked for this period.

It’s crazy how a country like Nigeria cannot generate enough power for her citizens neither can they find a way to compensate us this “Lockdown” period.

Just 3 states are on complete lock down, yet the welfare and sanity of the people don’t matter to you guys in power. ————————————————————————

This is exactly what @adaameh was frantically talking about yesterday on @instablog9ja

One day this wickedness would end and all you underserving leaders would exist no more. ——————————————————————

I thank God for preserving our lives and house (where would we have been this period?).

It could have been worse, as we were indoor, didn’t know the entire street has been filled with smoke coming from our house.”

Read Also: Kunle Afolayan Shares Clip From Upcoming Movie, ‘Citation’

See the photos below: