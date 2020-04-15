Murder Suspects Narrates How He Killed A CAC Evangelist Because Of N2m

A murder suspect, Abegunde Olaniyi, has recounted how he killed a Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imole evangelist, Mrs Grace Ajibola in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The suspect said to be an errand boy to the evangelist, said he first hit her with a wooden object and then strangulated her, and thereafter carted away her Tecno mobile phone and three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Olaniyi revealed also that he had discovered Mrs Ajibola had a sum of about N2 million in her bank account after she sent him to withdraw money for her via the ATM at a new generation bank at Apata, Ibadan.

“I decided to murder her and take possession of the money,” Olaniyi said.

According to him, he had already made a withdrawal of N120,000 from the victim’s bank account when he was arrested.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Sina Olukolu, said Olaniyi killed Mrs Ajibola on March 17, 2020 at about 11am at her residence at the Oluyole area of Ibadan. He said the police recovered one Tecno mobile phone and two ATM cards belonging to Mrs Ajibola and the wooden object that the suspect used in hitting her.

Olukolu said also that Olaniyi was arrested in his hideout in Akure, Ondo State. Olaniyi told journalists he didn’t know what came over him on that fateful day that made him kill the evangelist.