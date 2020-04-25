Music Executive, Soso Soberekon Writes Open Letter To Women

Music executive, Soso Soberekon took to his Instagram page to write an open letter to women in which he corrected an age-long misconception.

Soberekon is of the opinion that any lady, who still takes care of her spouse and handle his responsibilities, should consider the man as her son.

Information Nigeria recalls he also shared his thoughts about women who can call themselves boss ladies.

Sharing a photo of himself alighting from a jet, the music executive wrote;

“Dear Women, if you are feeding him, paying the bills, clothing him and he’s driving your car, he’s NOT your man, he’s your son.”

See the full post below: