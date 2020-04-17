Entertainment

Music Producer, Sarz Blasts M.I Abaga For Trying To Ruin His Reputation (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Music producer, Sarz has blasted rapper, M.I Abaga for fabricating stories about him during an Instagram live session with a colleague, Blaqbonez.

Music producer, Sarz
Music producer, Sarz

MI Abaga claimed he took the music producer to the club and when they were about to leave, he discovered that he had ejaculated on himself.

Debunking the story, Sarz tweeted;

“@MI_Abaga You’re very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it’s cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window.“

“I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you’ll hear from me.“

Read Also: Lockdown: Rapper, Olamide Shares His Latest Discovery With Fans (Photo)

See the video and tweets below:

 

The music producer’s tweet
The music producer’s tweet

