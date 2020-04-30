Musically, No One Knows More Than Don Jazzy – Reekado Banks

Nigerian singer Reekado Banks has put a troll in his place when the latter passed an insulative compliment.

The Twitter user tweeted; ”Lol. Reekado actually has good songs.”

Reekado wasted no time in responding saying;

”What is the ‘lol’ for , what is the ‘actually’ for? Na my job, been doing it for 6yrs now. If you don’t expect me to have good songs, the joke is on you ! Musically, no one knows more than Don jazzy that introduced me to the game, so fuck you and the useless surprise.”