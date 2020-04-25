My Anger Don’t Last More Than One Hour- Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa is letting many know she is not one to stay angry for a long time.

The budding chef and reality TV star made this known via a post on her IG page adding that she needs to be taught how to stay angry for more than 1 hour.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa Reveals Plans To Save Her Mother From Coronavirus

Uriel captioned her post; ” need to learn this Anger thing .. 😳 1 hour only that’s all ..”

Uriel since her exit from the house, has gone on to build a great brand for herself, snagging a couple of endorsements in the process.