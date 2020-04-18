‘My Boyfriend Doesn’t Come To My House’ – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, in a recent Instagram live chat with Rev. Laurie Idahosa, revealed she is in a relationship.

The actress said she has been dating the man for four years and their relationship took off shortly after her marriage to Churchill Olakunle ended and her man had also he lost his wife at that time.

Dikeh also said she respects her son, King Andre so she does not bring her boyfriend to her house but she visits him in one of his houses in Abuja.

In her words;

“I’ve been seeing someone for 4 years now. My case is a lot different. When I met him, he already knew my situation and I knew his situation. He lost his wife then and I just lost my marriage, we became friends. We’ve known each other for 4 years.



He (Andre) is not affected but I try as much as possible to thing about him first. Like my boyfriend doesn’t come to my home, he has his own home and he has a couple of homes in Abuja here. So if I want to go see him, I could go there. I respect my son so much not to put things in his face because you never know where that will lead you to”

