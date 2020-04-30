My Bride Price Has Increased, Says Diane Russet

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet simply known and addressed as Diane says she smiles knowing that her bride price has increased.

The reality TV star made the revelation after asking fans if they ever cooked and the food tasted really good like more than the usual, thereby making them smile that because in their heads, their bride price has increased.

She then let the cat out of the bag by saying, she has been the one wondering.

She said: “Do you cook and the food taste really good like more than the usual and you just smile because in your head your bride price keeps increasing. Hello Bae, it’s me, I’ve been wondering……