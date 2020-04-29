‘My Church Excommunicated Me Because Of My Hairstyle’ – Denrele Edun (Video)

Nigerian television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele, opened up about his past during an Instagram live chat.

The media personality recounted how his church excommunicated him because of his appearance and how his aunt sent him packing.

According to Edun, his aunt said his hair was the reason why God isn’t answering her prayers.

The TV host said all these experiences have helped build him up and nothing can bring him down.

Read Also: ’I Have Never Had To Question If You Have Got My Back’ – BBNaija Khafi Praises Tacha

Watch the video below: