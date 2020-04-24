My Fans Love Me, Davido Exclaims

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal the reason behind the hate he gets from Nigerians.

A Twitter user identified as Jacuzzi expressed that the father of three doesn’t deserve the amount of hate he gets.

The “blow my mind” crooner who recently acquired a black Mercedes Benz GLK 350 for his personal assistant and associate, Aloma DMW after blessing him with a house, expressed that the people hating him are just mad his dad, Deji Adeleke is rich.

See his tweet below: