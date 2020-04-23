My Father Almost Killed Me When He Found Out I Sold My Dog – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has reacted to the story of a man who beat his son for wasting his school fees.

The father had paid 21k dollars but his son had decided against taking any other subject in exam but music which he passed.

Reacting to this, Gold shared the story of how he sold his dog for a game console and when his father found out, he was almost killed.

”One of the vilest thing I did as a kid was selling my dog to a 404 Kitchen for N400 just to buy family con. I was there when they killed the dog and I didn’t flinch. I went home with my console and lied about how I got it…My father almost killed me when he found out.

“Forget story, some children will frustrate your life. Make God give us children wey no go kill us.”