My Followers Hate Me – Uche Ogbodo Cries Out

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is of the belief that some of here followers hate her.

Uche took to her IG page to share this thought adding that while some hate her, others love her.

The actress shared a post which read; ”Chai sometimes I feel most of my followers hate me more than they love me. They will never like my pics nor comment. But when e reach giveaway, boom.”

🌚

Many of her followers have since taken to her comment section to assure her that they love her regardless.

 

