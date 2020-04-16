Entertainment

My Husband Ate My Lactation Cookies – Bambam Reveals

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

2018 BBNaija housemate and new mom Bam Bam has just revealed her husband, Teddy A ate her lactation cookies.

Bam Bam and Teddy A, who met in the BBNaija house, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their child a few months ago.

Read Also: Bambam Releases Pregnancy Photos; Narrates Her Journey Into Motherhood

Sharing the latest updates about their new lives, Bam bam revealed that her husband ate her lactation cookies then asked if he will also start producing milk.

She tweeted;

”My husband ate my lactation cookies, is he going to start producing breast milk?”

