My Husband Ate My Lactation Cookies – Bambam Reveals

2018 BBNaija housemate and new mom Bam Bam has just revealed her husband, Teddy A ate her lactation cookies.

Bam Bam and Teddy A, who met in the BBNaija house, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their child a few months ago.

Sharing the latest updates about their new lives, Bam bam revealed that her husband ate her lactation cookies then asked if he will also start producing milk.

She tweeted;

”My husband ate my lactation cookies, is he going to start producing breast milk?”