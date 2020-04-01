My Life Is Not Easy – Ifu Ennada

Big Brother Naija Reality star, Uloma Faith Iheme popularly known as Ifu Ennada is of the opinion that her life is not easy.

Ifu took to her Instagram page to reveal the situation of her life at the moment, revealing that she finished a bunch of apples she bought for the lockdown within 24 hours.

The Abia born hair care expert shared a photo of an apple and tagged it : “Bought a whole bunch of apple to last me through this #lockdown. Today is day 1. This is the last one.”