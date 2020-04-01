Entertainment

My Life Is Not Easy – Ifu Ennada

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

BBNaija Ifu Ennada
Big Brother Naija Reality star, Uloma Faith Iheme popularly known as Ifu Ennada is of the opinion that her life is not easy.

Ifu took to her Instagram page to reveal the situation of her life at the moment, revealing that she finished a bunch of apples she bought for the lockdown within 24 hours.

Read Also: Covid-19: If Nepa Bill Can Reach Every House Then Relief Material Must Reach Every Family – Ifu Ennada Tells FG

The Abia born hair care expert shared a photo of an apple and tagged it : “Bought a whole bunch of apple to last me through this #lockdown. Today is day 1. This is the last one.”

