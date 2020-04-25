“My Marriage To A Matured Man Has Changed My Life” – Toyin Abraham (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was a guest on ‘Your View’, a TVC programme on Friday where she gushed over her marriage and motherhood

Speaking on the show, Abraham said she only started making money four years ago even though she began her acting career in 2003.

Abraham said;

“If this (referring to the COVID-19 lockdown) had happened five years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to give because I was not making money then. I just started making money three or four years ago,” she said.

The actress emphasized on how people are only focused on surviving at the moment.

“There is nothing that matters now except how to survive. After this coronavirus, if people don’t change, then they have a problem. My car and that of my husband have been parked for days now, there’s nothing like competition again,” she said.

The new mom disclosed how she selects the winners of her giveaway on social media saying;

“Before I give people money, I check their social media accounts to know when they came into existence.”

The 35-year-old actress also spoke on how her marriage to a colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and the birth of her son, Ire has changed her life.

“It (referring to motherhood) is a new experience and it has really changed me. I can tell anybody now that I am a woman coupled with the fact that I married a good man. My name now is mummy Ire. Motherhood has changed my life,” she added.

Read Also: I Have Been Enjoying This Lockdown: Eniola Badmus (Video)

Watch the video below: