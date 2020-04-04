“My Wedding Is Cancelled” – BBnaija’s Khafi (Photo)

Popular reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has revealed her wedding, which was supposed to hold on Saturday, got cancelled.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, who is still engaged to co-star, Gedoni Ekpata, broke the news via her Instagram page with the words;

“A lot of people don’t know this but I was supposed to be getting married today… The storytime is out on my channel now, link in bio 👆🏾 @thekhadoniwedding. (Still on my insta break, just posting and going lol will be back properly soon ❤️)“

Khafi also released a storytime video giving full details on the reason her wedding got cancelled.

See the post and video below: