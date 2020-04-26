“My Wife Has Not Put To Bed” – Mercy Johnson’s Husband, Prince Okojie

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Prince Odi Okojie and his wife, Mercy Johnson-Okojie
Prince Odi Okojie and his wife, Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Prince Odi Okojie, husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has debunked news of his fourth child’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the hotelier shared photos of his family with the caption;

 “I woke up this morning to see countless missed calls and messages congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby.

We are so thankful for the show of love, but my wife @mercyjohnsonokojie has not put to bed yet, it is good news and I will certainly update you all when it happens.

Thank you and God bless.“

Read Also: Chioma Celebrates Davido’s Sister With A Heartfelt Message On Her Birthday

See the full post below:

His IG post
His IG post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here