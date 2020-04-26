“My Wife Has Not Put To Bed” – Mercy Johnson’s Husband, Prince Okojie

Prince Odi Okojie, husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has debunked news of his fourth child’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the hotelier shared photos of his family with the caption;

“I woke up this morning to see countless missed calls and messages congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby.

We are so thankful for the show of love, but my wife @mercyjohnsonokojie has not put to bed yet, it is good news and I will certainly update you all when it happens.

Thank you and God bless.“

