N850 Billion Loan: Buhari Lacks Capacity To Manage It, Says Omokri

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has come out to say that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to manage the massive ₦850 billion Loan approved for borrowing by the senate.

The popular critic made this known via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 28th April.

He wrote, “How can we allow @MBuhari take another bumper foreign loan of ₦850 billion? He lacks the capacity to manage it. This is a govt that gave weevil infested rice and spoilt beans to Nigerians as palliatives. Are these are the people we want taking loans on our behalf?”

