NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

By Verity Awala

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

The revelation was made by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday.

The NAFDAC DG said the agency was notified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon.

“The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.

“The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1000 tablets.

“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death,” she warned.

Read Also: NAFDAC Orders Production Of Chloroquine For COVID-19 Clinical Trials

She also said that the labelling information on the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC No.: 028060.

“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug.

“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug.

“Healthcare providers and other members of public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine,” she said.

She called on anyone in possession of the falsified chloroquine to submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office, and advised the consumer to report adverse events related with the use of the medicine, or call the agency toll free lines: 0800-1-NAFDAC and 0800-1-623322. (NAN)

