Naira Marley Shares Lovely Voicenotes From His Twin Daughters

Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, has shared some lovely voice-notes he received from his identical twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat.

The proud dada shared the audio message via his Instagram page and captioned it with love emojis.

In the audio, Aishat and Simiat, could be heard talking about how people ask if he is their father and they both referred to him as ‘Naira’.

The audio message was presumably sent by his baby mama via WhatsApp as it also shows that she was asking him for money which the singer agreed to send to her account.

Read Also: Why Good Looking People Are The Loneliest: Naira Marley

Listen to the voice notes below: