Naira Marley Shares Tip To Maintaining Mental Health (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Naira Marley has shared on Twitter, a tip to maintaining a good mental health.

The singer who took to the streets of Twitter, advised his fans to stay off social media once in a while.

Naira pointed out that that is one sure way to maintain one’s mental health.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “One of the best things you can do for ur mental health is to spend some days away from social media”

