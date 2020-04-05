Naira Marley Shares Tip To Maintaining Mental Health (Photo)

Entertainment

By Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Naira Marley has shared on Twitter, a tip to maintaining a good mental health.

The singer who took to the streets of Twitter, advised his fans to stay off social media once in a while.

Naira pointed out that that is one sure way to maintain one’s mental health.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Naira Marley Reveals The Only Thing That Can Make Nigerians Happy

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “One of the best things you can do for ur mental health is to spend some days away from social media”

See His Post Here:

Naira Marley
Marley’s Post

