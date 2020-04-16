British model, actress, and businesswoman Naomi Elaine Campbell is celebrating 34 years as a model.

The 49-year-old international model said after 34 years of modelling, she’s experienced joy, pain, loss, friendship, wisdom, and because she loves what she does, she’s thanking those who have been a part of her journey so far.

Campbell has modelled for designers like Fendi, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Isaac Mizrahi, Tommy Hilfiger and a host of others.

She has also released 25 fragrances for women through her perfume house.

