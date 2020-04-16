Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe disclosed this, saying the gesture from the governor will go a long way in ensuring effective service delivery while performing their legislative duties especially oversight functions.

Read Also: Nasarawa Governor Goes Into Self-Isolation Over Coronavirus

Balarabe said, “It is a tradition that every assembly, the state government normally purchase official vehicles for the newly elected members.

“This is to enable the legislators to perform their oversight functions among other legislative activities effectively.

“As you can see, the brand new Hilux vehicles were purchased considering the terrain of our people and this will also enable members to move to every nook and cranny of their constituencies.”