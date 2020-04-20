Nasarawa To Isolate Returnees From Lagos, Kano: Governor Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that government would henceforth isolate for the mandatory 14 days any residents of the state returning from either Lagos or Kano states.

Sule said this while addressing traditional rulers and some religious leaders on Monday at a meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

He said the measure became necessary because of the alarming increase in the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect the residents.

He expressed concern that the virus was spreading fast instead of subsiding, with Katsina and Kano states also under total lockdown

The governor said that his major source of concern for the state was the increasing number of persons that tested positive for the virus in Abuja.

He appealed to traditional rulers at the meeting to ensure that travellers from the two states are isolated.